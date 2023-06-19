XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

XPO stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

