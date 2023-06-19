Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.