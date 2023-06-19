Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.