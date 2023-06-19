Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $20.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 in the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

