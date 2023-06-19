Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $769.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

