Comparing GB Sciences (GBLX) and Its Peers

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 368 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -2,866.36% -141.37% -23.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 493 1639 4997 68 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GB Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.48%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $111.49 million -$11.01 million 42.83

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GB Sciences competitors beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

