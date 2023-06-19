Critical Analysis: IP Group (IPZYF) and The Competition

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,129 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IP Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 374.15% 7.68% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1061 4314 5477 79 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IP Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given IP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IP Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IP Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.54 IP Group Competitors $471.11 million $2.94 million 0.53

IP Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IP Group peers beat IP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

