Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.55 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $364.82 million -$104.22 million 94.66

Profitability

Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -46.61% -720.68% -13.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 59 294 950 7 2.69

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness rivals beat Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

