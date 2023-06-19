Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

