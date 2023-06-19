Loop Capital Raises Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target to $33.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UPBD. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

