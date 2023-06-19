Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) PT Lowered to $2.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

