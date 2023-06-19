Truist Financial Raises Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $12.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPAY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.68.

Repay Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $748.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $563,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

