QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.