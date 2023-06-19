Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.38. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

