Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

