Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

