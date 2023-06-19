Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.28.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
