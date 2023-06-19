Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.28.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

