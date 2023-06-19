Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.3 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

