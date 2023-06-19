Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

