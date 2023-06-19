Royal Bank of Canada Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $555.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $503.28.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.38. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

