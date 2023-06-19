Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.79).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 262.90 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.57). The company has a market cap of £18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.53.

Tesco Increases Dividend

About Tesco

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

