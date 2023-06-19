ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
