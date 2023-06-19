ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

