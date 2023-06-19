The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.