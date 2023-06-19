The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.