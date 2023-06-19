DA Davidson Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.28.
Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.38. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.