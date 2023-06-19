DA Davidson Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.38. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

