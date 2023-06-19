Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$91.79 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$72.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The company has a market cap of C$79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9482577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

