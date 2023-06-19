Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Target Price at GBX 150.33

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.79) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,420,521.91). Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.0 %

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,945.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.