Short Interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Expands By 13.7%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 17,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Gen Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,753,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Gen Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. Its brands include Norton, Avast, Lifelock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.