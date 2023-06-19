Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

