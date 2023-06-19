Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $413.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

