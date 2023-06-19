Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $96,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,743,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,076,759.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $96,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,743,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,076,759.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth $175,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

