Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rises By 13.7%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

DLTR stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

