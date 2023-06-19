Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HBM opened at $5.18 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
