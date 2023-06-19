Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBM opened at $5.18 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.