BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.60 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after buying an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,705,000 after buying an additional 82,471 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

