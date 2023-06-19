LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance

Shares of CAVR opened at $0.01 on Monday. LiveToBeHappy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

LiveToBeHappy Company Profile

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

