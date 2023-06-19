LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance
Shares of CAVR opened at $0.01 on Monday. LiveToBeHappy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
