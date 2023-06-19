Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
NYSE:DRI opened at $166.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.94. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
