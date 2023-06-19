Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $166.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.94. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

