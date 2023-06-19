GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOVX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.98. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.