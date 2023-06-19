Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAST stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 395.21% and a negative net margin of 117.89%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

