Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Trading Up 2.9 %
BYRG stock opened at 0.00 on Monday. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
