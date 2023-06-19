Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Trading Up 2.9 %

BYRG stock opened at 0.00 on Monday. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Further Reading

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

