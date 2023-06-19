Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE GETY opened at $4.91 on Monday. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,468 shares of company stock worth $5,456,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

