Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Decreases By 13.6%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 856,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,838,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

