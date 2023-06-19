JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 6,700

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($81.33) to GBX 6,700 ($83.83) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AHT. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.07) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.59) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($78.83) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,022.86 ($75.36).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,404 ($67.62) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,841.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,038.18. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,269 ($40.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,404.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

