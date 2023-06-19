BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

BA stock opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,898.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,037 ($12.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 984.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.