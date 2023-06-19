Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 438 ($5.48) on Friday. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 311.32 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of £192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.31.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($83,333.33). 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

