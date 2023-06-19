S4 Capital’s (SFOR) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.42) on Friday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.60 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258 ($3.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £656.42 million, a P/E ratio of -454.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total value of £2,797,898.56 ($3,500,874.07). Insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

