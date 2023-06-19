Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target to GBX 50

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.48) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jadestone Energy

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £78,400 ($98,098.10). In related news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($98,098.10). Also, insider Dennis McShane bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($70,070.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 360,000 shares of company stock worth $18,440,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

