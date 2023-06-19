BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 520,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 917.2 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.83. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.54.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
