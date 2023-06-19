Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in May

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,275.0 days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Avacta Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

