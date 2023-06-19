Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in May

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,275.0 days.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Avacta Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.
About Avacta Group
