Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,417,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 17,762,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $2.11 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

