ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,288.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. ASMPT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.23.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

