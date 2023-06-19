Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Increases By 12.1%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,613.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Altus Group has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $43.44.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

